NBA Youngboy Calls In A Verse On "Still Waiting"

There are few artists out who have the same type of grip on the youth like NBA Youngboy. It's hard not to head into the comment section of any rap-related Instagram page without seeing at least one comment reading, "YB Better." Youngboy's a star in his own right, and it's quite clear his support is just as strong now while he's locked up as it was when he was free. Who knows how big he'll be by the time he's released.

While the rapper's recently released album Sincerely, Kentrell is inching towards ending Drake's Certified Lover Boy three-week streak at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, he added two new bonus tracks to the album including "Still Waiting." The freshly-released song is produced by TAYMADEIT and includes new bars from NBA Youngboy that were recorded over the jail phone. His vocals are muffled and raw but offer fans an honest glimpse of his mind state in jail.

A version of the record was released last month as part of the "Lock Down Sessions" but never received an official release until now.

Quotable Lyrics

Momma I'm so sorry I can't save myself

Grandpa just your opinion matter it ain't no one else

Momo I miss your love I been tryna find myself

Don't wanna be in jail just tell 'em I accept the chair

