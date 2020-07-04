July marks a momentous occasion for sports fans as the NBA is making a comeback. Yes, that's right everyone, after a four-month break due to the Coronavirus, the NBA is heading to Orlando where they will finish off the rest of the season. Twenty-two teams are going to the bubble city where they will play a total of eight regular-season games, followed by the playoffs. It is surely going to be a whole lot of fun, and we can only imagine what sort of drama is going to be afoot.

Today, the NBA made sure to bless fans with another tidbit of information, that will certainly lead to some excitement. As you can see in the tweet below, the league has released a scrimmage schedule, which will pit teams against each other in some friendly exhibition games. These matches will be played in the lead-up to the first regular-season game on July 30th.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though any of these games are going to be televised, although this could potentially change if the league sees enough of a demand from the fans.

Needless to say, NBA basketball is almost here and we can't wait to finally watch some highly-contested games.