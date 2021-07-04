Just a few nights ago, the Phoenix Suns were able to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, assuring their spot in the NBA Finals. Last night, it was the Milwaukee Bucks who came out of the Eastern Conference, and now, they are headed to Phoenix as they will participate in what should prove to be an exciting affair. The Suns have never won a title and the Bucks last won it in 1971, which means both of these squads are due for some success.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the schedule for the Finals has been set, and you can see it below. Game 1 will go down on Tuesday the 6th, while Game 2 is on Thursday the 8th. From there, the series goes to Milwaukee with Game 3 taking place on Sunday, July 11th. If there is a Game 7, the final game will be on July 22nd, in Phoenix.

This is a series that is extremely hard to predict as both teams have been incredibly solid throughout the season. However, with Giannis injured, there is a chance the Bucks don't get him back, which certainly gives the Suns an obvious advantage.

Let us know who you think will win the series, in the comments below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images