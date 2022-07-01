mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Muni Long's New EP "Public Displays Of Affection Too" Is Here

Aron A.
July 01, 2022 12:11
180 Views
02
0
CoverCover

Public Displays Of Affection Too
Muni Long

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Muni Long shares her new EP, "Public Displays Of Affection Too" featuring Saweetie.


Muni Long is certainly one breakout artist to keep an eye out for. After making a splash with her appearance at the 2022 BET Awards where she was nominated for Best New Artist" and performed "Hrs & Hrs," she's maintaining the momentum with her highly anticipated EP, Public Displays Of Affection Too. The project is only five songs in total with a sole appearance coming from Saweetie who appears on the song of the summer contender, "Baby Boo." Public Displays Of Affection Too further explores Muni Long's exceptional songwriting and vocal range for a project that's bound to tug on some heartstrings.

Earlier this year, Muni Long shared her project, Nobody Knows with appearances from Bleu and Sukihana. 

Check out Public Displays Of Affection Too below and sound off with your favorite song on the project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Muni Long's New EP "Public Displays Of Affection Too" Is Here
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject