Muni Long's New EP "Public Displays Of Affection Too" Is Here

Muni Long is certainly one breakout artist to keep an eye out for. After making a splash with her appearance at the 2022 BET Awards where she was nominated for Best New Artist" and performed "Hrs & Hrs," she's maintaining the momentum with her highly anticipated EP, Public Displays Of Affection Too. The project is only five songs in total with a sole appearance coming from Saweetie who appears on the song of the summer contender, "Baby Boo." Public Displays Of Affection Too further explores Muni Long's exceptional songwriting and vocal range for a project that's bound to tug on some heartstrings.

Earlier this year, Muni Long shared her project, Nobody Knows with appearances from Bleu and Sukihana.

Check out Public Displays Of Affection Too below and sound off with your favorite song on the project.