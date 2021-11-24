Muni Long Shares New Project "Public Displays Of Affection"

Priscilla Renea, a.k.a. Muni Long, has a storied career in R&B. While she released projects under her real name over the years, her musical reinvention as Muni Long has delivered some impressive bodies of work including her debut, Black Like This, and her project, Nobody Knows earlier this year. The latter is a 7-song effort that was released through Supergiant Records and included appearances from Yung Bleu and Sukihana.

Now, she's following up the effort with a new EP titled, Public Displays Of Affection. Arriving just in time for cuffing season, the eight-song effort includes a sole feature from Ann Marie and a live rendition of Nobody Knows highlight, "Just Beginning."

Peep the latest from Muni Long below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.