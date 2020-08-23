Mulatto & 42 Dugg Get Straight To The Point On "Off Top"

Mulatto went from "Bitch From Da Souf" to Queen Of Da Souf following the release of her debut album. The Atlanta artist, who turned down a record deal with Jermaine Dupri after winning The Rap Game, has been steadily making noise and having her city hold her down. The release of her debut album shed light on Atlanta's new star as she flexed her musical strengths alongside several heavy hitters.

Though she led the project with the "Freaky"-interpolated "Muwop" ft. Gucci Mane, she also enlisted a slew of solid collaborators to work with on the project. 42 Dugg teams up with Big Latto on "Off Top." With Hitmaka cooking up a futuristic trap beat, Big Latto and 42 Dugg talk big shit and back it up on their collab. Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Never needed no help to shit on you

Loyalty over royalty, I been on it

Pack ever come back light, we spinnin'

N***a steady hittin' my pints, he finished

Back in the day, we'd tear him through his stitches

Now every night, turn n***as to bitches

