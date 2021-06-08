Ms. Banks, Geko & BackRoad Gee Have A Hit With "Woi Oi"

Three of the brightest stars out of the UK have connected for a smash. Geko, Ms Banks, and BackRoad Gee have teamed up for their brand new collaboration, "Woi Oi." The infectious new single is driven by the afrobeats rhythm and the flaring horns while the three artists deliver a catchy melody with braggadocious bars. Check it out below.

Geko has been delivering some stand-out hooks over the past year. While it's been two years since his album 22, he has been sharing some new singles recently including "No Calling" with KD Blockman.

BackRoad Gee had an incredible breakout year in 2020 and his recent collaborations have shown that he has no sign of slowing down.

As for Ms Banks, she recently released "Pull Up" with K-Trap which has fans excited for her next album.

Quotable Lyrics

Hittin Paris for the day, ain't got no baggage

A lot of bitches want to hang 'cause we livin' lavish

I'm a boss, there ain't many men that can manage

Flex on them, gotta show them you the whole package

