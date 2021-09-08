mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ms Banks Comes Through With "Go Low"

Aron A.
September 07, 2021 20:01
Go Low
Ms. Banks

Ms. Banks shares a new single.


It's been roughly two years since Ms. Banks dropped off her last project, The Coldest Winter Ever, Pt. 2. Fans have been waiting for a follow-up and soon, they will be treated to a new project from Ms. Banks. The rapper recently announced her forthcoming project, Bank Statement which is due out next month.

This week, she unveiled a brand new single to build the anticipation titled, "Go Low." With the exhilarating touch of UK's drill production, and an evident cue from dancehall, the energetic record is meant to get the dancefloor moving. 

"This one is due to get you moving,” she said of the song. “And since we can’t go Notting Hill Carnival, I’ll bring Notting Hill Carnival to you...”

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
They can’t do it like me
They ain’t seen that I seen
You know I’m bout my cream
Bow down to the Queen

Via YOUTUBE
