Mozzy & Celly Ru Join Forces On "Step Brothers"

It feels like Mozzy's beginning to get the flowers he deserves these days. That comes after several years of delivering some of the hardest rap records to emerge out of the West Coast. Whether collaborative or not, Mozzy's output has been consistent as ever but Friday's release of Untreated Trauma clearly earned him some new fans.

The 10-song project includes collabs alongside names like Kalan.FrFr, EST Gee, and Babyface Ray. However, there's also a few artists from Mozzy's immediate circle that shine. Celly Ru, who Mozzy's worked with in the past, comes through with the assist on the chilling banger, "Step Brothers." The two rappers share depictions of the streets over grim and hypnotic piano loops.

Check out the highlight off of Mozzy's new album below.

Quotable Lyrics

Blood ain't never body nobody, I can bang that

Photos of me throwin' up 4's, the shit go way back

If you ain't utilizing utensils, then run the K back

9-7 Buick was servin', felt like a Maybach