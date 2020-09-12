mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mozzy & Blxst Stay Dangerous On "Streets Ain't Safe"

Aron A.
September 12, 2020 11:27
Streets Ain't Safe
Mozzy Feat. Blxst

Mozzy and Blxst join forces on new single, "Streets Ain't Safe."


We really can't get enough of Mozzy. The rapper has kept his foot on the pedal over the past few years, bodying every track that he's touched and releasing numerous projects over the span of a year. Now, he's preparing for the upcoming release of Occupational Hazard and teams up with one of Los Angeles' most promising new artists Blxst for "Streets Ain't Safe." Backed by a breezy guitar loop, Blxst holds it down with a soulful R&B hook dedicated to all the ladies who stayed down. Meanwhile, Mozzy details infidelity and relationship woes as he's on the road.

"Streets Ain't Safe" serves as the second single off of Mozzy's forthcoming project. The song arrives just a week after Blxst dropped off his new project, No Love Lost.

Quotable Lyrics
I always leave my bitch at home
She be blowin' up the ligno while I'm eatin' up the road
Slid for like 20 when you see me in the store
Red bottoms bloody, gotta keep her on her toes

Mozzy
