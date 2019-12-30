What happens when exes join forces? Well, we're here to tell you. New reports by Bossip indicate that both Moniece and one of Lil Fizz's exes Tiffany have sat down to talk about their very public breakup. For those of you who do keep up with the show, you may recall that Tiffany and Lil Fizz hooked up on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood at some point and their random union brought Moniece to the edge. Of course, drama ensued. Unfortunately, the couple did not last long and had a very public breakup in front of Marriage Bootcamp cameras for the entire world to see. And now, Tiffany is back with Moniece to drag Fizz pop to filth.

The drag session disguised as an interview occurred via a Youtube video wherein the two partake in enjoying a delicious crab meal while spilling the tea in its entirety. Tiffany went onto describing Fizz's personality as "boring" along with calling him a "liar." We can also see Moniece's hilarious reaction further hinting at a deep satisfaction in seeing her ex dragged publicly. It is no secret that Fizz and Moniece have had a tumultuous relationship yet they don't seem to get enough of each other. Watch the full interview above and skip to 5:30 to hear Tiffany's thoughts about Fizz and their relationship.

