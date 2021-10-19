mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Is Championship-Ready On New Single "Tip Off"

Aron A.
October 19, 2021 13:46
Money Man is back with his new single, "Tip Off."


Money Man is still riding high off of his back-to-back 2020 releases, Epidemic, and State Of Emergency. Fans, however, still received an influx of music this year without the release of any project or even formal singles. His YouTube page has been littered with freestyles and loose singles from out the vault. It seems likely that we might be able to expect a new project from him before the year ends, though.

With the new NBA season kicking off on Tuesday, Money Man came through with timeliness for the release of his latest single, "Tip Off." Money Man's quick-witted bars make references to some of the league's most prominent players like LeBron James and KD over elegant violins and quaking 808s.

Check the latest from Money Man below. 

Quotable Lyrics
The way that me and lil' bro drip on n***as, we like the Splash Brothers
Last week, we made half a mil' a piece, now we the cash brothers
Shiesty like the Joker, like I'm Jokic, got the glizzy hittin'
I call my Draco KD 'cause it really shoot a good percentage

