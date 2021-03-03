mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Delivers A Quick Banger With "Spin"

Aron A.
March 02, 2021 20:43
Money Man comes through with his latest track, "Spin."


Money Man simply does not stop working so he really does live up to his name. The rapper bought his way out of his Cash Money contract a few years ago and began his journey as an independent artist. It's been a successful journey. Between leaking his own records as demos on his YouTube page, he slid through with project after project but in 2020, he slowed his roll down a little bit more and honed in with Epidemic and State Of Emergency.

This week, the rapper returned with a quick new loose track called, "Spin" that he dropped on his YouTube page. Money Man touches his usual guitar-tinged type production with lavish flexes and witty one-liners on his hustle.

Check his latest single "Spin" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Walk in the crib, had drip on me head to toe
She gettin' real moist
Lil bro just said that the opps was dead
I finna go and rejoice

