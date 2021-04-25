Money Man Calls On Rocklife Zho For "Roll"

It is uncommon to go on Money Man's YouTube page and find new music that isn't being plastered across Spotify playlists. His consistency has made him an underground favorite in the past few years, especially after his 2020 run. The release of State Of Emergency and Epidemic plus the release of "24" in honor of Kobe Bryant put many eyes on him yet he continues to hustle as if he didn't break the Billboard charts.

This week, the rapper shared a brand new track in collaboration with Rocklife Zho. Money Man serves up his syrupy vocals over an upbeat production with major flexes from the cash he has on hand to crypto investments. In contrast, Rocklife Zho's animated presence pops out for the second verse on the track with a high-energy delivery.

Quotable Lyrics

I made these millions, might buy my neighborhood

I just dropped a bag of Blockchain

Told my partner who had a spot in Lakewood

Treat a n***a like a dice game, we gon' roll his ass

I just love the way she throw that ass