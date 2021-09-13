Money Man & BC JRoc Join Forces For "Louisville, KY Freestyle"

Money Man's hustle and drive is a rare attribute these days. The independent grind following his short stint with Cash Money proved that he's certainly a mastermind in his own right without having to rely on the major label machine. And, it also gave him the luxury to release music at his own accord.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new banger alongside close collaborated BC JRoc. The two rappers team up for "Louisville, KY Freestyle" where they swap bars and detail their rise to the top over opulent trap production.

Money Man and BC Jroc most recently connected earlier this year for their collaboration, "Dr. Rose." Hopefully, more music from the two is in the pipeline before 2021 comes to an end.

Check their new freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

I used to hit the block and beat the pack, I'm talkin' single handed

Now it's making sense to a lil n***a 'cause we really gettin' it

I'mma keep that blick on me fasho, 'cause I can't be a victim

