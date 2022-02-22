Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks needs the help of his fans right now as he is currently dealing with a truly troubling family ordeal. His father, who is from Escambia County in Florida, is currently missing, and he has been reported in such a state since February 13th. It has been revealed that the last time he was spotted was actually on February 11th, which means he has been gone for almost two whole weeks.

Taking to his Instagram story just a couple of days ago, Robinson wrote "My dad is missing if you have info on his whereabouts please contact 850-436-9620." According to TMZ, the sheriff's office is on the case right now, and they are looking for as many leads as possible so they can bring Mitchell Robinson Jr. home safely.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Just yesterday, Robinson went on his IG story again and wrote "Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops." So far, there has been no information that could lead to authorities finding the man, although they are asking people to offer leads if they have any.

Image via Mitchell Robinson

For those who may have seen Robinson Jr, you can call this number 850-436-9620. Hopefully, Robinson is able to find his father soon.