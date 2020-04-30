mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mist & Fredo Keep The Vibes High On "House Party"

Aron A.
April 29, 2020 20:41
House Party
Mist Feat. Fredo

Mist & Fredo connect with Steel Banglez for their new record.


Mist and Fredo had one of the biggest tracks in the UK of 2019 with "So High." The song became a party anthem, launching into the top 10 on the UK's song chart. It looks like the two are trying to recreate the success of that song with their follow-up collab. 

In the wake of the global pandemic that's kept parties and gatherings from happening, Fredo and Mist either dropped an anthem for the House Party app or their actually preparing for the world to restart with their new banger, "House Party." Steel Banglez delivers a summer-vibe with a loopy vocal sample that attempts to have the same effect D.A. Doman had on "Taste." Truthfully, it's a bit lackluster in comparison to "So High" but it's still a heavy-hitter that will surely makes its rounds in clubs once they open up again.

Quotable Lyrics
It's a problem when I get in Dior
Buying everything in the shop except for the floor
Say she's sure than ever before
So let's party like never before

