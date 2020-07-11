Mir Fontane & Ish Williams Pay Homage To Jose Morel On "WWJD"

New Jersey's Mir Fontane isn't slowing down this year. Just a few months after releasing his project, Still Alive, he's teamed up with his friend and collaborator Ish Williams for their latest project, WWJD. The project is in remembrance of their late friend Jose Morel who was fatally shot in November 2019. The project's release comes just a day before what would've been Morel's 27th birthday on July 12th.

"WWJD means the world to us. Jose was like our savior in a way," Mir Fontane and Ish Williams said in a statement. He wanted the best for us, and would sacrifice his last to see us get to that next level. During this quarantine we know that Jose would have told us to go to the studio, lock in, and bring him out some heat to drop. The collaboration was anticipated since 2016 so we felt like it was only right to celebrate our brother’s birthday with a project in honor of his name."

The song is eleven tracks in length with Kevin Rodgers handling the majority of the production with Matty Moonshine, The Loud Pack, and Wayne Campbell assisting throughout the tracklist and Kenif Muse holding down the mixing/mastering.