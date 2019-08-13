Michael Porter Jr. is about to enter his second year in the NBA, even though he technically hasn't played yet due to some lingering injuries. Today, Porter Jr. was in a meeting that was hosted by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. During Silver's presentation, he had his personal information on the screen, which included his e-mail address, office phone number and even his personal phone number. Instead of using this information for private consumption, Porter decided to post it on his Snapchat, although it's unclear what his intentions were exactly. He probably meant no harm by it and wasn't thinking about the ramifications of this sort of thing.

Well, as you would expect, NBA Twitter had an absolute field day with Porter as they realized they now had the Commissioners phone number at their disposal. This led to some people showing off the texts they sent to Silver, while others decided to roast Porter Jr for his poor judgment.

Regardless of how you feel about this, there is no denying that it's a pretty hilarious gaffe that Porter Jr. probably regrets immensely right now. Hopefully Silver isn't too hard on him as the young player is probably still anxious about getting in a full season with the Denver Nuggets.

You can check out some of the best reactions below.