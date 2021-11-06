Michael Jordan is one of the most famous athletes of all time and his fame has allowed him to make a lot of money. With all of the assets under his name, his net worth is believed to be over $2 billion, which would make him the wealthiest athlete in the world right now. In fact, in a new report from Sportico, it was revealed that Jordan has the highest career earnings of any athlete, ever.

As it stands, Jordan has made over $2.62 billion over the course of his career, with the money coming from basketball and his lucrative deal with Nike which eventually allowed him to have his very own brand. The only athlete close to Jordan on the list is Tiger Woods, who reportedly raked in $2.1 billion.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As the report states, there are 12 athletes who hit the $1 billion mark, and many of them are golfers. For instance, Arnold Palmer, Phil Mickelson, and Jack Nicklaus are all in the billion-dollar club. Other athletes in the top 12 include LeBron James, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, David Beckham, Michael Schumacher, and Lionel Messi. Needless to say, there are some pretty incredible athletes to behold on the list.

There are various other athletes who could potentially crack the billion-dollar club in the future, especially as salaries and endorsement deals continue to rise in value. Let us know what you think of these numbers, in the comments below.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

