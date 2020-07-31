Contrary to popular belief, Michael Jordan did not wear the Air Jordan 1 during his first few months in the NBA. Instead, he wore the Nike Air Ship until his Air Jordan 1 was ready to be played with in an actual game. This is why when people think of the "banned" MJ sneaker, they immediately jump to the Air Jordan 1 "Bred." However, this shoe was only given the banned name for marketing purposes. In fact, it was the black and red Nike Air Ship that was the real culprit.

While this shoe hasn't been in circulation since the 80s, it made a brief comeback during All-Star weekend as a white and red colorway released alongside a similar-looking Air Jordan 1 High '85 offering. Now, according to the sneaker boutique Back Door Bottega, the Black and Red and Nike Air Ship is set to release for the first time in years, on August 7th. For now, it seems like the release is exclusive to this particular boutique, while little information exists when it comes to whether or not these will see a wider release.

Stay tuned for updates on this Nike Air Ship as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.