Load Management has been a hot button issue in the NBA so far this season especially in light of Kawhi Leonard missing a second game this season for that same reason. Many pundits have given their opinions on this matter and so far, most are siding with the fans who are missing out on these players' performances. At the end of the day, you're paid for a whole season's work and if you miss games when you really could have played, it gives the NBA a bad wrap.

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford spoke to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News about load management and offered an anecdote about Michael Jordan and his thoughts on the matter. As you can imagine, MJ is not a fan of this phenomenon.

“Our guys aren’t used to sitting on the second game of a back-to-back.… We’re not sitting guys just to sit,” Clifford said. “For me, my background frankly, it all goes back to expectations. Being with Michael (Jordan) in Charlotte, Michael used to tell them every year, you’re paid to play 82 games.”

Jordan's attitude towards load management shouldn't be surprising as he has always been one of the most notorious competitors in the history of the game. Jordan will always stand up for the integrity of the game and we can just imagine how he's leading the Hornets right now as load management becomes more prevalent.