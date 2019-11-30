What team wouldn't want Giannis Antetokounmpo? The superstar young player has been killing it for the Milwaukee Bucks, but free agency does loom. Giannis will become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and the Miami Heat are already preparing to sign him. According to the Miami Herald, the Heat is actively looking to preserve max cap space to land Antetokounmpo.

"Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo," Barry Jackson wrote for the Herald. The Heat signed Jimmy Butler this offseason and is currently the third-ranked team in the East. Although the Heat have been playing very well, there is little chance that they can secure a championship with only one superstar. Giannis would be a great compliment to Butler's play style, but none of this is for certain. Giannis has been with the Bucks since 2013 and is the reigning league MVP. He will have his choice of almost any team to join when he is done in Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo would also be a great asset to the Heat, who could use a boost in defensive strength. Still, it will all come down to what Miami is willing to give up to get these players.