MF DOOM Stacked Doritos, Cheetos, & Fritos On "Accordion"

Mitch Findlay
October 03, 2019 12:12
Accordion
MF Doom
Produced by Madlib

Fifteen years ago, MF Doom & Madlib laid down an underground classic.


The enigmatic MF DOOM has a particular way about him. Which is to say, he's capable of delivering magnificent bars while sounding like he's slouching back on his favorite couch. What he lacks in perceived urgency, however, he makes up for in sheer brilliance. Punchlines weave together with surprising connective tissue, and no more is that present than on "Accordion." At this stage, Madvillainy is considered a bonafide hip-hop classic, boasting one of the best album covers of all time. For many, the project's second track likely served as an introduction to DOOM's unique steeze, prompting legions to never look back.

"Living off borrowed time, the clock tick faster," spits Doom, in the opening lines. "That'd be the hour they knock the slick blaster Dick Dastardly and Muttley with sick laughter." Meanwhile, Madlib brings the titular instrument into the fold, conjuring a slightly feverish backdrop for Doom's relaxed villainy to shine. By the time he reaches "Doritos, Cheetos, and Fritos," we've long since succumbed to his spell.

Quotable Lyrics

Got more lyrics than the church got "Ooh Lords"
And he holds the mic and your attention like two swords
Or even one with two blades on it
Hey you, don't touch the mic like it's AIDS on it
It's like the end to the means
Fucked type of message that sends to the fiends
That's why he brings his own needles
And get more cheese than Doritos, Cheetos or Fritos

MF Doom Madlib madvillainy classic tbt
