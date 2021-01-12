MDMA Is Back With "Wildflower"

MDMA has been steadily keeping his foot on the pedal over the years with tons of moody R&B bangers and continuing to show growth with each drop. Just a few months ago, he came through with his new project, Utopia: Days B4 The Peak and prior to that, GENIE. Needless to say, he's been busy but he's maintaining that same drive, consistency and output now that we've entered a new year.

To kick things off, MDMA offers a drug-fueled smash with his latest single, "Wildflower." The moody R&B banger serves as his first single of the new year as well as his follow-up to 2020's "Cowboy Bebop/Father Darkside." It's a solid offering that we hope signals a new project in the months ahead. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

She might bring me to the fire

Tellin' me everything I desire