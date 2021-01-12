mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

MDMA Is Back With "Wildflower"

Aron A.
January 11, 2021 19:22
159 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Wildflower
MDMA

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

MDMA is back with his latest single, "Wildflower."


MDMA has been steadily keeping his foot on the pedal over the years with tons of moody R&B bangers and continuing to show growth with each drop. Just a few months ago, he came through with his new project, Utopia: Days B4 The Peak and prior to that, GENIE. Needless to say, he's been busy but he's maintaining that same drive, consistency and output now that we've entered a new year.

To kick things off, MDMA offers a drug-fueled smash with his latest single, "Wildflower." The moody R&B banger serves as his first single of the new year as well as his follow-up to 2020's "Cowboy Bebop/Father Darkside." It's a solid offering that we hope signals a new project in the months ahead. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
She might bring me to the fire
Tellin' me everything I desire

MDMA
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  159
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
MDMA
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS MDMA Is Back With "Wildflower"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject