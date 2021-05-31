Mc Bravado Delivers Aged Inspired Cut "Dirty Thirty"

We're all getting older, and MC Bravado touches on this solid fact on "Dirty Thirty." The new single comes along with a music video that takes inspiration from the classic film Fight Club. In the video, actor Jesse O’Neill (Watchmen, Godzilla) stars as Richie, a man who is at his breaking point after many years of combating societal norms. The vicious and funny video was directed by Nick Palmer.

The instrumental for "Dirty Thirty" is a triumphant one, slammed with excited percussions and creeping synths. MC Bravado lets his flow coalesce with the beat, giving his customary jumpy performance. Stream "Dirty Thirty" everywhere now and make sure to peep the video. Let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was sad all my friends were married except me

Then I saw the Maxim model on back of my jetski

Dirty thirty, man I barely got my feet wet

Age slow, Stamos, you can barely see it