May was a huge month for the sneaker world as we saw numerous dope shoes make their way to the market. A lot of these models were hyped up which led to some quick sell-outs amongst various resellers around the world. From Air Jordan's to Nike Basketball to AdidasYeezy kicks, there was a lot to choose from and regardless of what your tastes are, there was probably something for you to sink your teeth into.

To celebrate the past month, let's take a look at some of the best releases of the month.

Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 "Hall of Fame"

Image via Nike

With Kobe Bryant being inducted into the Hall of Fame, it only made sense that Nike would look to honor him with a brand new shoe. Undefeated has always been known for their Kobe collaborations and with the Hall Of Fame model, they absolutely knocked it out of the park. With its gold upper and purple highlights, these are shoes fit for a king, and if you're a Lakers fan, you can't help but fawn over these. These colors perfectly represent Kobe's championship-winning time with the Lakers, and it's no shock that these sold out instantaneously. If you're looking to grab pairs from eBay, you can do so right now in the $350-$500 range.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shadow 2.0"

Image via Nike

One of the best colorways of the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the"Shadow" model. This is a shoe that has gotten a ton of retros over the years and fans have been clamoring for new versions of it. Well, this past month, Jumpman came through for everyone as they delivered what has been dubbed as the "Shadow 2.0." As you can see, the big difference here is the layout of the black and grey colors. The toe box, side panels, laces, and tongue are all black, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are grey. It is a simple yet effective colorway that will definitely turn some heads regardless of your outfit. For now, prices are ranging from $230 to $290 over at eBay.

Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 "Horus"

Image via Nike

Kyrie Irving has been a big fan of working with Concepts over the years and it is easy to see why. The Boston sneaker boutique was a big supporter of his while he was with the Celtics and to this day, Kyrie continues to enjoy their aesthetics on his shoes. His latest signature shoe is the Nike Kyrie 7 and this past month, Concepts came out with this gorgeous teal "Horus" colorway which is filled with Egyptian imagery and iconography. Kyrie has become fascinated with these images over the years and when blended into a teal, orange, and gold colorway, the motif comes together quite perfectly. This was yet another popular collab and on eBay, these are currently selling for an average of $190 USD.

Air Jordan 7 "PSG"

Image via Nike

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the best teams in European soccer and over the last few years, they have been coming through with a plethora of Jumpman collaborations. Soccer fans have been huge fans of these shoes and as a result, Jordan Brand keeps on making more. The latest was an Air Jordan 7 which incorporates PSG's iconic white, red, and blue colors. PSG branding is found throughout the shoe and it mostly keeps the same vibe as the other PSG x Jordan Brand shoes. If you're a fan of the early 90s aesthetics brought forth by the Air Jordan 7, then this shoe is an absolute must-cop. Most pairs are currently going for about $250 USD on eBay.

AdidasYeezy Basketball QNTM "Flash Orange"

Image via Adidas

Last but not certainly not least, is the Adidas Yeezy Basketball QNTM in the "Flash Orange" colorway. One of Kanye West's best designs so far has been his basketball shoe which teeters on a high-top lifestyle offering. There have been various colorways of the model to make it to the market although none have been as flashy as this new orange offering. From the orange streeks throughout the upper to the beige highlights, this is definitely a great basketball shoe for the summer. Not to mention, the Boost midsole makes things that much more comfortable, especially as you run up and down the court. Pairs are currently going on eBay for $300 to $350 USD.

