Max Holloway put on a show during his unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, Saturday.

Handout / Getty Images

“As long as you can take it, I’m going to give it,” Holloway told reporters. “As long as the ref lets you stay in there, I’m going to keep giving it.”

Holloway set UFC records for strikes landed (447) and attempted (746), according to UFC Stats.

UFC president Dana White said Holloway "deserves" another chance to take on current welterweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

"To get my first title, I had to win 10 fights and an interim [title]," Holloway said after the fight. "Hard work? I ain't scared of no hard work. You know the saying: To be the best, you've gotta beat the best. And the best is 'Blessed.' Bring them all."

Holloway also mentioned Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently teased that he could come out of retirement: “We’ll see what happens, even with Khabib, you know? Khabib is saying that he wants something that’s super interesting. Maybe I pushed him over the edge a little bit. We had one of the best press conferences in the world, I think. We just didn’t have the fight. We could fill that in if he wanted to.”

