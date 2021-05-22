Masego & TeaMarrr Team Up On "Smith & Westin"

Masego blessed fans with a deluxe version of his Studying Abroad: Extended Stay this week. Of the four new songs (and one remix), "Smith & Westin" really sticks out. Masego grabs TeaMarrr for this twisted love story. Although the content of the song couldn't be more violent, the beat is as smooth as ever. That gives "Smith & Westin" a dark but delightful feel, like a guilty pleasure in musical form.

TeaMarrr and Masego turn love into war as they spar for each other's full attention and affection. They share the song, and each takes the last bar one step further every time they speak. Although Masego employs a similar vibe to this song as many of his others, TeaMarrr's appearance spices things up and adds flavor to "Smith & Westin"



Quotable Lyrics

I’ma leave you in sorrow

Could it be, I’m like kissing Kate Barlow

Ride out, I’ma get my revenge

Your hideout, buss in, gon’ let me in

So meet me in the middle of town

Or wherever the fuck this needs to go down

We gon’ fight

