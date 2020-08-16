mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mark Battles Connects With Kevin Gates On "Thankful"

Aron A.
August 16, 2020 16:50
53 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Thankful
Mark Battles Feat. Kevin Gates

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Mark Battles and Kevin Gates emerge victorious on their new single, "Thankful."


It's been a good week to be a Kevin Gates fan. Though we didn't get a new single from him, we did get a few new verses from him. He recently connected with MO3 for their new collab, "Broken Love." Now, Kevin Gates teams up with Mark Battles for "Thankful."

Indianapolis rapper Mark Battles has been grinding it for nearly a decade at this point. He's witnessed mainstream success, collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the game, and even charted on Billboard. The rapper's new single, "Thankful" reflects on all of the trials and tribulations he's faced in his life; expressing gratitude for the lessons learned on the way. Of course, Kevin Gates is a perfect fit for the record as the two artists merge over triumphant horns and hard-hitting drums.

Quotable Lyrics
Workin' large assortments, custom coffee makers
Money counters count through paper on the top of coffee tables, I'm a gangsta
A lot of change, I'm not tryna change
I don't think I see us makin' it but here's a promise ring 

Mark Battles
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  53
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Mark Battles Kevin Gates
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Mark Battles Connects With Kevin Gates On "Thankful"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject