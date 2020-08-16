Mark Battles Connects With Kevin Gates On "Thankful"

It's been a good week to be a Kevin Gates fan. Though we didn't get a new single from him, we did get a few new verses from him. He recently connected with MO3 for their new collab, "Broken Love." Now, Kevin Gates teams up with Mark Battles for "Thankful."

Indianapolis rapper Mark Battles has been grinding it for nearly a decade at this point. He's witnessed mainstream success, collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the game, and even charted on Billboard. The rapper's new single, "Thankful" reflects on all of the trials and tribulations he's faced in his life; expressing gratitude for the lessons learned on the way. Of course, Kevin Gates is a perfect fit for the record as the two artists merge over triumphant horns and hard-hitting drums.

Quotable Lyrics

Workin' large assortments, custom coffee makers

Money counters count through paper on the top of coffee tables, I'm a gangsta

A lot of change, I'm not tryna change

I don't think I see us makin' it but here's a promise ring