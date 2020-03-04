Marcus Smart has been one of the best defensive players in the NBA this season and he's been doing it quietly. Guards barely get any defensive respect anymore but Smart is certainly trying to change that. He's a huge part of the Boston Celtics puzzle and could be in contention for defensive player of the year if he keeps this up. While this may be the case, Tuesday night wasn't one of his finest moments. He had some great plays although it all came crashing down at the end of regulation when the game was tied.

Smart was talking to the referees when all of a sudden, he became irate and started calling one of the officials a "pussy." Eventually, Smart had to be held back and was eventually escorted off of the court. The Celtics went on to lose the game in overtime by a score of 129-120.

This isn't the first time a player has been angry at the officials and it certainly won't be the last. Things like this happen all the time as players and officials butt heads over every little thing imaginable. Last night, the refs in the Celtics game were being lambasted on social media so Smart's reaction shouldn't be all that surprising.

If you're the Celtics, you can't be mad at one of your stars being as passionate as Smart was at that moment.