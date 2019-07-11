Mannie Fresh Lives Larger Than Life On "Real Big" For This Week's #TBT

Cash Money's rise in the rap game is one that'll be studied in the history books. For over 25 years, Cash Money's been blessing fans with some of the greatest records in hip-hop and also some of the most influential artists. Mannie Fresh had a pivotal role in creating Cash Money's iconic sound. Although he was the main in-house producer for Cash Money, he eventually went on to release his own solo work. 2004's The Mind Of Mannie Fresh is the only album he released as a solo artist under Cash Money but it did produce a few hits. This week, we're highlighting one of the records off of the project that stands out.

"Real Big" was one of the hardest tracks on the project but it caught more attention after it was picked as the theme song for Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition. Mannie Fresh comes through with Pimp My Ride-esque flexes about his car from having a microwave over readily available in the car to having a two-lane bowling alley in the trunk of his car.

Quotable Lyrics

"Is that a fish tank burrowed in the middle of the dash?"

Yeah, pimpin', don't put your fingers on my glass

Got a two-lane bowling alley up in the trunk

And on the other side a bed if she wanting to fuck