The Los Angeles Lakers may have a tougher time holding onto key role player Malik Monk than they previously expected. Earlier this week, Monk told Jovan Buha of the Athletic that he would consider resigning with Los Angeles for less money. However, an article from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer suggests that Monk could be pursuing a higher price tag than the Lakers can afford.

Malik Monk was one of the few Lakers who managed to stay healthy last season. The shooting guard averaged just under 14 points per game, shooting 47% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc.

He would be a valuable addition that added needed depth to an already shallow Lakers roster. Los Angeles fans hope his previous statements to the Athletic hold true.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“They might not be able to pay me as much as I want,” Monk said. “But I could be here and be way more comfortable as a Laker than going to any other team that would pay me $5 million more. So it’s just me trying to figure out what team would really want me.”

Due to these contrasting reports, Monk’s future remains uncertain.

The Lakers are coming off a disappointing season marked by injuries. They finished the regular season 33-49, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

[Via]