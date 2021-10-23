Majid Jordan Bring Out Puff Daddy For "Sway"

Majid Jordan have been teasing their third studio album since the beginning of the year, starting with "Waves Of Blue." The single made rounds throughout the spring before they unveiled a few more records to hold down the summer. Finally, they've unveiled Wildest Dreams on Friday. Stacked with 11 tracks, they bring on a few collaborators like Drake, Swae Lee, as well as Diddy, who hold down adlibs on "Sway." Fueled with afrobeats influence and dreamy R&B soundscapes, Majid Jordan pull off an excellent anthem for the parties with Diddy scattering his adlibs across the record.

We chopped it up with Majid Jordan a few weeks ago after their set at Osheaga -- their first show in nearly three years. They explained that the reason they took so long to release their follow-up to The Space Between is that they needed to "live life."

"We’re the type of people that like to work on a body of music that represents us, and put the story together with it," Jordan Ullman said. "I think people are really gonna understand who Maj is, who I am, and who we collectively became over the last 10 years. It was a big gap, but we had to live life. We had to enjoy life.."

Peep "Sway" below and check out our exclusive interview with Majid Jordanhere.

Quotable Lyrics

You say you wanna have champagne all night, let's drink all night

Party on the weekend, it's alright

Everytime I leave, I change your mind, I swear

