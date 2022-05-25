M Huncho's Debut Album "Chasing Euphoria" Is Here

Despite being one of the most enigmatic figures in the UK rap scene, M Huncho still has one of the most recognizable voices. From projects like 48 Hours EP and Utopia, his melodic approach to UK drill has helped transform the regional movement into what it is today. After years of grinding, and a 2021 hiatus, the rapper has returned with his official debut album, Chasing Euphoria.

The rapper's latest project boasts 22 songs in total with no shortage of collaborations from UK heavyweights. Giggs, Wretch 32, and Ghetts are just a few of the OGs whose names are attached to the project. Meanwhile, Huncho also connects with BLEU, Headie One, BNXN, Kali Claire and more to round out the tracklist.

Check out M Huncho's new album, Chasing Euphoria above.