M Huncho Stacks It Up On "Overpriced Freestyle"

Aron A.
January 25, 2021 20:28
M Huncho is back with a woozy new single.


M Huncho has remained a mysterious figure in the UK rap scene over the past few years. Despite the success, he still remains low-key until it's time to drop some new music. After such a massive run in 2020 that included the release of his album, Huncholini The 1st and DNA with Nafe Smallz, he's entering 2021 on a high note with the release of his latest offering, "Overpriced Freestyle. The rapper's new single hones into the syrupy and woozy melodies bolstered by his auto-tuned flows. It's a short record that runs for a little over two minutes and arrived with an accompanying visual that finds the masked MC flexing in his luxe mansion.

Check out the latest record from M Huncho below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Opinions from people that look like they still have their bikes in their rooms
They're bums, I cannot give them no room, enough
It ain't easy what I do
I never claimed me a set
I still get rid of the food
Hydraulic presses, turn one into two-two-two-two-two-two

