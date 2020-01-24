mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

M Huncho Drops Off "Huncholini The 1st" Ft. Headie One, D-Block Europe & More

Aron A.
January 24, 2020 12:31
Huncholini The 1st
M Huncho

M Huncholini in the building.


M Huncho is back with his latest mixtape, Huncholini The 1st. The masked MC has made waves over the past few years, becoming a prominent figure in the UK's scene, despite his mysterious presence. Huncholini The 1st follows the release of 2019's Utopia. Led by singles "Bando Ballads" and "Thumb," he came through with a thirteen-track project with guest appearances from Nafe Smallz, D-Block Europe, and Headie One.

M Huncho's bound to have a major year ahead of him especially after the success he saw in 2019. With appearances on OVO's Top Boy soundtrack and the release of Utopia, he's set himself up for big things to come. 

1.Growth
2.Pee Pee
3.Huncho For Mayor
4.Eagles
5.Head Huncho (feat. Headie One)
6.Hit & Miss (Interlude)
7.Thumb (M Huncho & Nafe Smallz)
8.Dishonourable
9.Blow Off My Cover
10.Indulge (feat. D-Block Europe)
11.Bando Ballads
12.True Colours
13.Wait Til’ I Finish

M Huncho Drops Off "Huncholini The 1st" Ft. Headie One, D-Block Europe & More
