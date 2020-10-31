M Huncho & Nafe Smallz Deliver Syrupy Trap Melodies on "DNA"

M Huncho and Nafe Smallz have been two of the most exciting artists out of the UK so we naturally were only excited when they announced they had a joint project on the way. The pair delivered a series of singles over the past few months leading up to its release and just before we close out October, they blessed us with DNA in its entirety. Laced with 13 tracks with a run-time of a little over 45-min, the project includes features from Young Adz of D-Block Europe, who continues a hot streak of features in 2020, and Yxng Bane.

M Huncho released Huncholini The 1st earlier this year while DNA serves as Nafe Smallz's follow up to his project, Goat World he released earlier this year.