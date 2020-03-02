Lou Williams has been one of the most consistent sixth men in the NBA over the past few years and has been a great depth player for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are expected to be title contenders once the playoffs roll around and Williams will most likely be a huge part of that. Last night, Williams helped his team put away the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 136-130. It was a hard-fought game for both teams, especially the Clippers who struggled at times.

Amid those struggles, Williams appeared to get in an argument with Paul George over defensive assignments. As you can see in the clip below, the two players exchanged some words and eventually, the clip made its way to social media. Williams immediately took to Twitter to deescalate the situation.

"You can tell y’all never competed at a high level before. This a regular conversation," Williams said with some laughing emojis sprinkled in for good measure. Clearly, Williams doesn't want there to be any negative noise surrounding his team, especially with the playoffs just a month away.

As it stands, the Clippers are tied for second in the Western Conference with a record of 41-19.