Kendrick Perkins has been one of the biggest hot take artists in sports media since his retirement. Perkins is always coming through with some content for the various shows he makes guest appearances on. Typically, these hot takes upset various players throughout the league. It shouldn't be surprising that this is the case especially since athletes can be pretty sensitive. On Tuesday night, Perkins got himself in trouble, once again, thanks to a tweet he sent about the Los Angeles Clippers.

After losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, Perkins implied that the Clippers only care about playing well against the Lakers. This led to a swift response from Lou Williams who said the Clippers are doing just fine. In fact, Williams accused Perkins of trying to get extra content for one of the shows he typically frequents.

Eventually, the conversation toned down as both men sent blessings to one another. Clearly, Perkins is just giving his honest observations which can sometimes be misinterpreted. Either way, we're sure there was no real malice behind them. After all, the Clippers are one of the best teams in the entire league. Regardless, there is no denying the team's record against winning teams is questionable, at best.

Do you think Perkins is right with his comments?