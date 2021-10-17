mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Loski Makes A Statement On New Project "Censored"

Aron A.
October 17, 2021 17:41
21 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Censored
Loski

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The UK drill rapper drops off his latest project.


Drill is an international movement now, and the UK has had a firm grip on its re-popularization into the 2020s. There are rappers like Headie One and Fredo who certainly deserve their flowers for helping put their sound on an international stage but its the up-and-comers that are keeping it alive. Loski might not be as internationally acclaimed as the other two rappers mentioned but he has played a significant role in helping shape the UK scene.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Censored. The new project is 10 songs in total with a run time of a little over half an hour. Loski handles the majority of the project on his own but he does link up with Suspect, SD, and Gee Splash for some highlights on the tracklist. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Loski Makes A Statement On New Project "Censored"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject