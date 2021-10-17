Loski Makes A Statement On New Project "Censored"

Drill is an international movement now, and the UK has had a firm grip on its re-popularization into the 2020s. There are rappers like Headie One and Fredo who certainly deserve their flowers for helping put their sound on an international stage but its the up-and-comers that are keeping it alive. Loski might not be as internationally acclaimed as the other two rappers mentioned but he has played a significant role in helping shape the UK scene.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, Censored. The new project is 10 songs in total with a run time of a little over half an hour. Loski handles the majority of the project on his own but he does link up with Suspect, SD, and Gee Splash for some highlights on the tracklist.