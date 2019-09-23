Lonzo Ball has had his fair share of drama over his first two seasons in the NBA and over the offseason, it got even more intense as he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a blockbuster deal which brought Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since then, there has been a lot of chatter about Lonzo and whether or not he can become a bonafide star in the league. This season, he seems determined as ever to prove people wrong, including his father who called him "damaged goods" during a recent episode of "Ball In The Family."

In a recent interview with Andrew Joseph of USA TODAY Sports’ For The Win, Lonzo admitted that he isn't exactly on the best of terms with his father right now.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I don’t know. We’re still not really talking,” Lonzo explained. “Our relationship is not how it’s been in the past. So, we’re not really talking too much right now. I really don’t know how he feels. But I know he wants just the best for me. He should be happy. I don’t know.”

There have been some issues with the Big Baller Brand over the last few months and it's clear the eldest Ball brother wants to separate himself from the company. LaVar hasn't been happy with this and it's clearly caused some friction amongst them.

Perhaps once things have blown over, this father and son duo can find some common ground again.