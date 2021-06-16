mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lit Yoshi Pays His Respects To Lil Loaded On His Latest Single

Aron A.
June 15, 2021 20:28
28 Views
01
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

R.I.P. Loaded
Lit Yoshi

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lit Yoshi shares a new song in dedication to Lil Loaded.


There's been some tragic losses in the rap game this year. Lil Loaded, a rising star out of Dallas, was prounounced dead at the beginning of the month at the age of 20. The rapper was on his way to becoming the next star to emerge out of the Texas city, especially after the success of his single, "6locc 6aby."

As friends continue to mourn the loss of the young rapper, his close friend and collaborator Lit Yoshi has paid homage to Loaded on his new single. Yoshi released "R.I.P Loaded" this week where he reflects on his friendship with the late rapper. "Came to my court date, only family in/ Then we shot to Dallas, you remember, I met your family then," Yoshi raps on the song over sorrowful piano chords. 

Peep the latest from Lit Yoshi below.

Quotable Lyrics
Remember when we first met, we had locked it in
We stuck together everyday like a set of twins
Had a couple of bang outs, yeah we got it in
Brought a pound of that Za, we was smokin' big 

Lit Yoshi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  28
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lit Yoshi
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lit Yoshi Pays His Respects To Lil Loaded On His Latest Single
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject