Lit Yoshi Pays His Respects To Lil Loaded On His Latest Single

There's been some tragic losses in the rap game this year. Lil Loaded, a rising star out of Dallas, was prounounced dead at the beginning of the month at the age of 20. The rapper was on his way to becoming the next star to emerge out of the Texas city, especially after the success of his single, "6locc 6aby."

As friends continue to mourn the loss of the young rapper, his close friend and collaborator Lit Yoshi has paid homage to Loaded on his new single. Yoshi released "R.I.P Loaded" this week where he reflects on his friendship with the late rapper. "Came to my court date, only family in/ Then we shot to Dallas, you remember, I met your family then," Yoshi raps on the song over sorrowful piano chords.

Peep the latest from Lit Yoshi below.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember when we first met, we had locked it in

We stuck together everyday like a set of twins

Had a couple of bang outs, yeah we got it in

Brought a pound of that Za, we was smokin' big