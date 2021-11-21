Lil Tati Unveils New Project "NiNET33N"

Lil Tati has been a bubbling name across the Internet. Without a formal project out, he had already racked up hundreds of thousands of plays through his infectious flow and memorable lyrics. However, he continues to push himself with each release, proving that he can't be limited within a box.

This week, the rapper made a formal introduction with the release of his latest body of work, NiNET33N. The second you press play on "Blah Blah Blah," you'll be taken aback by the pop-punk influence before he delivers banger after banger on the subsequent tracks.

Lil Tati's project NiNET33N is 10 songs in length with no features attached. Check it out in its entirety below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.