Lil Skies & Noah Cyrus Join Lund On "Broken"

Lund has been putting in work for a minute, having built a following through his production work in the SoundCloud era and beyond. Last Friday, the beatmaker proudly announced the remix to "Broken," bringing the combined talents of Lil Skies and Noah Cyrus into the fold. "Beyond excited to have this remix out in the world," he captions, in an Instagram post. Curiously, the original "Broken" was released in 2016, since tallying an impressive eleven-million views to this day. Suffice it to say, there are some big shoes to fill on this one.

Musically, "Broken" remains largely unchanged, though the added presence of Lil Skies and Noah Cyrus do imbue the track with an additional dose of character. Neither of the new additions attempts to deviate from the gameplan too drastically, offering up restrained and understated performances in keeping with Lund's original vibe. Lil Skies does come through with a dexterous flow, rapping lines like "I ain't really wanna put you in the friendzone, Why you always feel alone when your friend's home?" Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- you feeling this one?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Yeah, say you really wanna shine in the limelight

Pick up on my call when the time's right

I ain't really wanna put you in the friendzone

Why you always feel alone when your friend's home?