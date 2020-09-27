mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Reek Releases "Slime Bizness 2"

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 17:07
The rising Atlanta rapper delivering the sequel to 2019's "Slime Bizness."


Atlanta continues to be a hub for much of hip-hop's burgeoning talent, especially among the young artists. Lil Reek, though, is way ahead of his time. The 19-year-old rapper has been buzzing for a few years now, receiving critical acclaim for his 2018 project The Graduation. Two years removed from that project and he's returned with his latest offering, Slime Bizness 2. The project is seven-tracks in total as Reek refines his unique twist on the regional sound of trap. Holding down the majority of the project on his own, he does call on Luh Cuz for assistance on "Run Up A Bankroll."

Check out his new project below.

  1. Kangol
  2. Beast
  3. Po A 4
  4. Run
  5. Ra Ra Racks
  6. Run Up A Bankroll ft. Luh Cuz
  7. Walking In The Rain 
