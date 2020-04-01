mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Quill Drops Off Eerie Banger "Feel Like"

Aron A.
March 31, 2020 20:46
Feel Like
Lil Quill

Lil Quill returns with a spooky new banger.


Whether alongside Yung Mal as Mal and Quill or doing his solo work, Lil Quill has continued to make strides in Atlanta and beyond. It does feel like we don't get as much music from him or Yung Mal as much as we would like but they do come through with bangers every so often. Earlier today, Quill unleashed his new single, "Feel Like." Straight out the trenches, the production sounds like it would soundtrack a horror film which only enhanced by Quill's deadpan delivery. 

Hopefully, this is a sign that he has some new music on the way. The rapper released his last project, Don Quillion last fall. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Lil Quill in the forthcoming future and check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
That's tragic, she sexy
I done get paid for my birthday bashes
Fall off, they vanish like magic
No talkin', get hit with that action

Lil Quill
