Lil Moe 6Blocka & Rooga Connect On "Scrappers"

Aron A.
July 25, 2021 17:17
Scrappers
Lil Moe 6Blocka & Rooga

Lil Moe 6Blocka and Rooga team up for their new project.


Drill is alive and well these days. The DIY subculture from Chicago has turned into a global phenomenon that's taken over Brooklyn and London. However, it's the Chi that delivers the drill in its most unadulterated form.

Hip-hop, in general, is still driven by youth culture. This week, rising Chicago rapper Lil Moe 6Blocka teamed up with Rooga for their new collaborative project, Scrappers. Their new joint effort brings together the two rappers over eerie and menacing drill production for an excellent display of chemistry. The project has no credited features -- just Lil Moe and Rooga swapping gritty bars over heavy drill production.

Check out the new project from Lil Moe6Blocka and Rooga below and let us know your favorite track in the comment section. 

