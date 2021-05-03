mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Haiti Unleashes New EP "The Big Zoe"

Aron A.
May 03, 2021 13:07
The Big Zoe
Lil Haiti

Lil Haiti drops off his latest EP ft. Flipp Dinero.


Haitian-born rapper and producer Lil Haiti has been slowly bubbling up from New York's underground. The Brooklyn MC has earned praise with singles like "Panicking," "Hit The Wave" ft. Kush Flo, and "Bounce." The rapper's loose singles turned earned the rapper a deal with Que Global Ent./BMG who he teamed up with for the release of his latest project, The Big Zoe. The five-song EP includes the previously released single, "Where The Cap At" ft. Flipp Dinero, along with four other previously unreleased records. 

The project arrives after a bout with COVID-19. He explained in a statement that he remained determined to release his new project, despite contracting the virus. "I had never been that sick,” said Lil Haiti who has since recovered from the virus. “I was vomiting for four days straight. But I worked too hard. My team worked too hard. I was not going to let COVID or anything stop me from promoting ‘The Big Zoe.’ That is the energy.”

Check his new project below. 

 

