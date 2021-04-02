Lil Gnar & Lil Skies Connect For "Not The Same"

At this point, it's fair to say that Lil will remain the most popular prefix in hip-hop history. And every so often, the stars align as two Lils come together on a single track, as Lil Gnar and Lil Skies did today. The song in question is "Not The Same," a new single that finds both melodically-inclined rappers taking to a bouncy guitar-driven instrumental. Though it's not entirely original territory, Gnar and Skies are practiced enough to shine, with the former setting a tone in his opening verse.

"YSL denim, gon' spin on a mission, free all my ni**as that's locked in that system," he raps, his voice steeped in autotune. "Fucking that bitch, I ain't never gon' kiss her." Skies picks up where he left off, distancing himself of emotional on the tireless pursuit for the bag. "She wanna go out on a date, I don't do no dating," he raps, his flow picking up steam. "European drip to the floor, money make lil' shorty touch her toes / All this money barely fit a roll, all this money make her take her clothes off."

Be sure to check out "Not The Same" now, and sound off in the comments if you're enjoying this direction from Lil Gnar.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm in a Ghost, I'm in a Wraith, who wanna come race me?

She wanna go out on a date, I don't do no dating

Uh, European drip to the floor, money make lil' shorty touch her toes

All this money barely fit a roll, all this money make her take her clothes off